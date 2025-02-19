Egypt excel with 3 golds as Pakistan bag 10 medals in Combaxx 7th Asian Taekwondo Open C’ships

LAHORE - Egypt dominated the fifth day of the Combaxx 7th Asian Taekwondo Open Championships, clinching three gold medals, while Pakistan put up an impressive performance, securing one silver and nine bronze medals in various weight categories. In the Men’s -54kg category, Egypt’s Abdo Refaat Mohamed claimed gold, with Afghanistan’s Ihasam Rahimi and Pakistan’s M Ghulam sharing bronze. Pakistan’s Shahzaib Khan secured silver in this division. The Men’s -68kg category saw Iran’s Dehghani Mohammad Sadegh winning gold, while Afghanistan’s Zain Hikmatullah took silver. Pakistan’s Anjum Hussain shared the bronze with Jordan’s Othman Mohammad. In the Men’s -87kg division, Egypt’s Eissa Seif secured gold, while Saudi Arabia’s Almabrouk Ali Mabrouk S took silver. Iran’s Ghahremani Amir Mohammad and Uzbekistan’s Bayhodjaev Nurlan won bronze. The Pakistani women also displayed remarkable skill. In the Women’s -46kg category, Saudi Arabia’s Alsharif Taiba Khalid clinched gold, while Portugal’s Barroso Kiara secured silver. Pakistan’s Momina Khan and Saima Mazhar added more bronze to the tally. In the Women’s -57kg category, Kenya’s Muriu Mary took gold, with Pakistan’s Rahman Noor earning silver and Mariam Fatima and Muneeba Alam earned bronze. Meanwhile, in the Women’s -73kg category, Egypt’s Orabi Malak Diaa Ahmed emerged as the gold medalist, while Germany’s Hoermann Emily claimed silver. Pakistan’s Mubashra Sana and Pakeeza Khan added two more bronze medals to the nation’s tally.

Following Pakistan’s strong showing, Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) CEO Omar Saeed and President Col (R) Raja Waseem Ahmed congratulated the athletes, highlighting their dedication and perseverance. Col (R) Raja Waseem Ahmed emphasized that these achievements reflect Pakistan’s growing presence in international taekwondo. “Our athletes have showcased immense talent and determination. This success reflects their commitment and the support of our coaching staff. We are proud of their achievements and confident that Pakistan will continue to shine on the global stage.”

CEO Omar Saeed echoed similar sentiments. “Winning 10 medals so far is a fantastic achievement. This is just the beginning, and we hope to see even more victories in the remaining events. The Pakistan Taekwondo Federation will continue to support and develop our athletes for future international competitions.”