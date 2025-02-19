Wednesday, February 19, 2025
‘Emergency cases patients being airlifted to Peshawar from Kurram’

OUR STAFF REPORT
February 19, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR  -  Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Health, Ihtesham Ali, has stated that patients lacking medical facilities in Kurram are being airlifted to Peshawar via helicopter in emergency cases.

Additionally, medicines are being provided on an urgent basis in Kurram, and the provincial health department remains in constant communication with the field staff every week. He commended the medical personnel stationed in Kurram, stating that they have delivered exceptional services and deserve recognition. Ihtesham Ali reaffirmed that efforts are underway to introduce further reforms in the healthcare sector, ensuring better medical services for the people.

