Event organised in Vehari to facilitate voluntary payment of Zakat

Vehari - The Punjab Department of Zakat and Ushr organized a Zakat Day event to raise awareness about its programs and facilitate the voluntary payment of Zakat. District Zakat Officer Vehari, Mubbasher Hussain, met with philanthropist Rao Saifullah from Vehari district, as per the department’s instructions. Hussain informed Saifullah about the department’s ongoing programs and accounts, stating that during 2023-24, 3,895 deserving individuals, including a large number of widows, received Rs. 18,000 each, totaling Rs. 7.11 crore.

Additionally, 188 blind individuals received Rs. 24,000 each, totaling Rs. 45.12 lac; 200 deserving Zakat-eligible girls received Rs. 25,000 each, totaling Rs. 50 lac; and 1,419 patients received free medical treatment worth Rs. 42.98 lac at the District Headquarters Hospital Vehari, Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Burewala, and Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Melsi.

The department also disbursed Rs. 29.52 lac for educational stipends to 347 deserving students, Rs. 29.52 lac for scholarships to students of religious seminaries, and Rs. 1.46 crore for vocational training of 858 deserving students. Philanthropist Rao Saifullah appreciated the department’s efforts and assured his full cooperation, as well as encouraging others to collect Zakat voluntarily.