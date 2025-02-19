Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Fans angry over Karachi Stadium’s poor view

Web Sports Desk
10:40 PM | February 19, 2025
The prestigious ICC Champions Trophy 2025 kicked off in style as Pakistan faced New Zealand in an electrifying opener at the National Stadium in Karachi. But while the on-field action kept fans on the edge of their seats, the experience off the field left many frustrated.

Social media is buzzing with disappointment as spectators, particularly those in the VIP enclosure, shared their grievances about poor visibility due to obstructive structures and awkward seating arrangements. A viral video posted by a fan from the VIP stands captured the restricted view caused by metal beams and railings, making it nearly impossible to get a clear look at the game.

Even celebrities couldn’t stay silent. Renowned actor Adnan Siddiqui, who attended the match, also voiced his dissatisfaction with the seating experience, adding fuel to the growing criticism.

Rizwan blames poor execution as Pakistan fall to Kiwis in Champions Trophy opener

The National Stadium underwent a major renovation ahead of the Champions Trophy, with the goal of modernizing the venue and improving the fan experience. For now, fans are hoping that authorities take notice and address these issues before the next game. After all, a tournament of this magnitude deserves a stadium experience as thrilling as the cricket itself.

