Faryal condoles demise of Suhail Siyal Uncle

LARKANA - Faryal Talpur, President of Pakistan People’s Party Women’s Wing and Member of Sindh Assembly, visited Suhail Anwar Khan Siyal’s residence in Karachi to offer condolences on the passing of his uncle, Dr. Zulfiqar Siyal. She participated in Fatiha Khwani for the departed soul and acknowledged Dr. Siyal’s extensive literary and social contributions, which will be remembered always. Faryal Talpur also paid tribute to Dr. Siyal’s remarkable literary work, particularly his poems and stories for children, which have been published in over 17 books.