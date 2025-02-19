Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Federal Ombudsman Sukkur holds open court in Jacobabad

Staff Reporter
February 19, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR  -  The Federal Ombudsman Sukkur, Miyan Abdul Khaliq, held an open court in Jacobabad on Tuesday, over 80 complaints were received during the open court, with citizens submitting written requests for resolution of issues related to various federal institutions, including WAPDA, Sui Gas, and NADRA. The open court was attended by officials from Sui Southern Gas, SEPCO, NADRA, and other federal institutions. Miyan Abdul Khaliq stated that the open court was held on the directives of President Asif Ali Zardari and Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi to provide relief to the public and ensure justice at their doorstep. The Federal Ombudsman Sukkur had been conducting open courts in various cities to address public grievances and provide relief to citizens. This initiative was part of the federal government’s efforts to promote transparency and accountability in governance.

Staff Reporter

