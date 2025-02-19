Wednesday, February 19, 2025
FG and DS Polo claim victories as National Open Polo commences

OUR STAFF REPORT
February 19, 2025
LAHORE  -  The Sarsabz 4th President of Pakistan Polo Cup - National Open Polo Championship 2025, organized by Jinnah Polo Fields, kicked off with two thrilling matches on the opening day, where FG Polo and DS Polo emerged victorious.

A large crowd of spectators and families gathered to witness the high-octane action of the Sarsabz 4th President of Pakistan National Open Polo Championship. Distinguished guests in attendance included Director Sarsabz Pakistan Mian Ali Mukhtar, Mian Abbas Mukhtar, Secretary Maj (R) Ali Taimoor, and other dignitaries.

In the first match of the opening day, FG Polo edged past BN/Newage with a close 8-7 victory. The star of the match was Argentinian player Raul Laplacette, who smashed in seven stunning goals for FG Polo, while Mian Abbas Mukhtar added one to seal the victory. On the opposing side, HN Polo’s Marcos Solari single-handedly netted all six goals for his team.

In the second match, DS Polo dominated HN Polo with an 8-4 win. Lao Abelenda led DS Polo’s charge with four goals, while Max Charlton scored two, and Raja Temur Nadeem and Daniyal Sheikh added one goal each. For HN Polo, Pelayo Berazadi scored three goals, while Hamza Mawaz Khan contributed one. The championship action will continue on Thursday (today), with two more exciting matches scheduled.

