Financial irregularities at recruitment firm under review

A large-scale fraud investigation is underway after former CEO Danish Rana and his associates allegedly orchestrated a multi-million-rupee scam targeting a prominent UK-based healthcare recruitment firm.

The accused, including Soloman Sharoze, Usama Ahmad, Omar Tanweer, Saad Saeed, and Nofal Ali, are suspected of diverting business from the company's UK parent firm. They allegedly forged invoices, rerouted client payments to a fraudulent entity—Grant Manpower Ltd (GMP)—and falsely claimed that their business had been acquired.

The scam came to light when clients raised concerns over suspicious invoices. An internal probe uncovered a well-planned scheme involving financial misappropriation, client theft, and the manipulation of company phone lines to lend credibility to the fraud. Danish Rana resigned abruptly after incriminating evidence surfaced against him.

Legal proceedings are now in motion, with Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) taking up the case. A leading law firm is pursuing criminal charges, while authorities work to track down all individuals involved in the scheme.

The scandal has left employees in Pakistan uncertain about their job security, with many fearing they were unknowingly recruited into the fraudulent operation. Meanwhile, affected clients have been advised to verify payment details directly with the UK firm.

Investigations are ongoing, and authorities have vowed to bring those responsible to justice.