Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Flood Crisis and Unfinished Dams

February 19, 2025
The devastating 2022 floods in Pakistan displaced millions, destroyed homes, and disrupted livelihoods. With over 33 million people affected and infrastructure severely damaged, immediate relief and long-term rehabilitation efforts are crucial. The government, in collaboration with international organisations, must provide land titles, financial assistance for housing reconstruction, and access to essential services such as clean water, healthcare, and education. Addressing the needs of flood-affected communities is not just about rebuilding but ensuring a more resilient future.

This disaster has also highlighted the urgent need for water management infrastructure to prevent future catastrophes. Dams play a critical role in flood control, irrigation, and electricity generation. During Imran Khan’s tenure, the Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams were announced as key projects, with significant public funds raised for their construction. However, these projects remain incomplete, leaving the country vulnerable to recurring floods and water shortages. The timely completion of these dams is essential for mitigating climate-related disasters and securing Pakistan’s water and energy future. The government must act now to protect the nation from further devastation.

MUHAMMAD ZUBAIR,

Vehari.

