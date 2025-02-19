The struggle to establish peace in Kurram was always going to be difficult, and the recent attacks on convoys delivering aid to the region only reinforce this reality. However, these attacks also confirm what many had long suspected—while the conflict initially began as a land dispute between two tribes, it was exploited, inflamed, and perhaps even orchestrated by hostile elements operating from Afghanistan’s border regions near Parachinar and Kurram. This is evident from the fact that, despite a peace deal between the warring factions—under which both sides have been demolishing bunkers, surrendering weapons, and maintaining peace after a brutal conflict—the attacks on aid convoys have persisted. These convoys are meant to provide for both sides, yet they continue to be targeted, suggesting a deliberate effort to keep Kurram destabilised, weaken Pakistan’s territorial control, and sabotage all attempts at restoring lasting peace. The ultimate goal appears to be reigniting conflict and wresting control of the land.

In this context, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s decision to launch a fresh military operation against militants—following the martyrdom of five security officials in multiple attacks on Monday—is the right one. So far, the Frontier Corps, the Pakistan Army, the Air Force, and intelligence agencies, in coordination with the provincial government, have done commendable work in securing an otherwise volatile region. However, the continued attacks highlight the immense challenge of ensuring security in such difficult terrain. A more extensive military surge, involving greater deployment of security forces, is now necessary to uproot the militants operating from Afghanistan and seeking to destabilise Pakistan.

The fragile peace must be defended with greater force because those seeking to shatter it remain relentless. Pakistan must respond with even greater resolve.