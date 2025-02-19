Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Gold up by Rs1,000 per tola

Gold up by Rs1,000 per tola
February 19, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs1,000 and was sold at Rs304,200 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs303,200 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs857 to Rs260,802 from Rs259,945, whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up by Rs794 to Rs239,077 from Rs238,283. The prices of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs3,350 and Rs2,872, respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $10 to $2,910 from $2,900, whereas the prices of silver in international market remained stagnant at $32.45, the association reported.

