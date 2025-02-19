Gwadar Port can boost Pakistan’s regional trade: President

ISLAMABAD - President Asif Ali Zardari has disclosed that Pakistan was exploring options to bring water from Tajikistan to Balochistan and, in this regard, a feasibility study had been completed with the sup-port of the UAE government.

The President expressed these views while speaking at the closing session of the International Con-ference on “Regional Connectivity & Pakistan: Emerging Opportunities”, organized by the Pakistan-China Institute at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Tuesday.

He emphasized the importance of revitalizing historic trade routes to further strengthen economic and cultural ties across the region.

Zardari reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening regional connectivity and economic coop-eration, saying that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Gwadar Port would play a signifi-cant role in promoting regional trade and prosperity.

He said that Pakistan’s strategic location offered significant opportunities to enhance regional trade, terming the country as a “natural trade corridor” linking China, Central Asia, and the Middle East.

Chief Minister Balochistan Sarfraz Bugti, Chairman Pakistan-China Institute Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, and President of the UAE-based Global Council of Tolerance and Peace, Ahmed Jarwan Al Mo-hammed, members of the diplomatic community, academia and media attended the event.

Addressing the conference, the President said that he envisioned Gwadar Port, during his long years of imprisonment, as a shared economic hub with friendly nations, including China, to facilitate regional trade and connectivity. He said that CPEC and Gwadar would bring dividends for our future genera-tions.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Balochistan Sarfraz Bugti appreciated the role of President Asif Ali Zardari in the conception, initiation and implementation of CPEC. He said that the Gwadar Port would be transformed into a significant global port with state-of-the-art facilities to provide access to global markets and serve as a gateway to the world for regional countries. Terming Gwadar port as a symbol of hope and opportunity for the people of Balochistan, he remarked that CPEC was reflective of the long-standing friendship between Pakistan and China. He said that his government was focused on improving governance, public safety, social development, and empowerment of local communities in Balochistan to ensure inclusive development.

Speaking on the occasion, Mushahid Hussain said that CPEC would prove pivotal in building new bridg-es and promoting regional partnerships. He said that there was great interest in the South Asian region for connectivity, economic, cultural, trade and people-to-people linkages, and Pakistan was emerging as the principal player in this regard.

He said that President Asif Ali Zardari’s recent visit to China and high-level engagements with the Chi-nese leadership had further cemented Pak-China relations and put CPEC back on track towards the development of CPEC 2.0.

President of the UAE-based Global Council of Tolerance and Peace, Ahmed Jarwan Al Mohammed, lauded Pakistan’s efforts at promoting regional connectivity. He urged the need to build bridges and work together to promote tolerance, education, and business cooperation.