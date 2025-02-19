Hat-trick of heartbreaks: Pakistan losing streak continue against New Zealand

outclassed Pakistan by 60 runs in the opening match of the ICC Men’s 2025 at the , Karachi, exposing the Men in Green’s frailties in both batting and bowling.

Despite a resilient knock from (64 off 90) and a late charge by (69 off 49), Pakistan failed to chase down 321, getting bowled out for 260 in 47.2 overs.

Batting first, posted an imposing 320/5 in 50 overs, riding on centuries from (107 off 113) and (118 off 104). The Kiwis suffered early setbacks, losing Devon Conway (10) and Kane Williamson (1) cheaply, but Young held the innings together, stitching a crucial stand with Daryl Mitchell (10) before Latham took over.

Young’s well-paced 107, decorated with 12 fours and a six, laid the foundation for an aggressive finish. Latham played a captain’s knock, smashing 10 fours and 3 sixes in his unbeaten 118. Glenn Phillips (61 off 39) provided the perfect finishing touch with his late onslaught, ensuring crossed the 320-run mark.

Pakistan’s bowling lacked penetration, with only Naseem Shah (2-63) and Haris Rauf (2-83) making an impact. Abrar Ahmed (1-47) provided some control, but Pakistan’s decision to exclude a specialist spinner proved costly.

Chasing 321, Pakistan’s innings never looked settled as they lost Saud Shakeel (6) and Mohammad Rizwan (3) early, courtesy of Will O’Rourke’s disciplined bowling (3-47). Fakhar Zaman (24 off 41) and (64 off 90) tried to rebuild, but a slow scoring rate added pressure.

The middle order faltered, with Tayyab Tahir (1) and Salman Agha (42 off 28) failing to convert starts. (69 off 49, 10 fours, 1 six) played a counterattacking innings, but lacked support from the lower order. Matt Henry (2-25) and Mitchell Santner (3-66) ran through the tail, dismissing Pakistan for 260 in 47.2 overs.

With two consecutive defeats against in recent encounters of Tri-Nation Series, Pakistan’s poor team selection and lack of proper planning were once again highlighted. As they prepare for their next crucial clash against India, the team’s chances of bouncing back look extremely slim, unless the management makes bold decisions regarding the batting order and spin attack.