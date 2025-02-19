HEC issues revised curricula for sociology degree programs

ISLAMABAD - HEC has issued revised curricula for Associate, Bachelor, and Master degree programs in Sociology, setting new academic standards to enhance the quality of education in the discipline. The updated curricula have been developed by the National Curriculum Review Committee (NCRC), comprising senior academics and subject experts from universities across the country, including Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan, Forman Christian College, Lahore, Karakoram International University, Gilgit, Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad, Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur, The Islamia University of Bahawalpur, The University of Agriculture, Peshawar, The Women University, Multan, University of Balochistan, Quetta, University of Management & Technology, Lahore, University of Peshawar, University of Sindh, Jamshoro, University of Swat, and University of the Punjab, Lahore. The committee was chaired by Prof. Dr. Anwar Alam from the University of Peshawar, while Muhammad Ali Baig, Deputy Director at HEC, served as Secretary. The revised curricula aim to align Sociology education with contemporary academic and industry demands. The updated framework prescribes a minimum of 68 credit hours for the Associate Degree in Sociology and 131 credit hours for the BS Sociology program. The model scheme of study for BS Sociology incorporates room for specialized tracks, offering flexibility for universities to introduce advanced courses tailored to evolving scholarly and professional needs. The prescribed specializations include Industrial Sociology, Social Inclusion & Diversity, Rural Sociology, and Urban Sociology. Universities also have the liberty to develop additional specializations based on faculty expertise and institutional resources, following HEC’s prescribed framework. A key highlight of the revised BS Sociology curriculum is the mandatory integration of experiential learning components, including a supervised internship and a capstone project, each carrying three credit hours, in accordance with HEC’s Undergraduate Education Policy V 1.1.

This requirement is designed to enhance students’ practical exposure and readiness for professional roles, though it does not apply to the Associate Degree program.

Furthermore, the NCRC has established updated standards for MPhil Sociology, which include three core courses, five elective courses, and a mandatory research component. Universities will have the flexibility to offer elective courses based on faculty strength and academic resources, ensuring an adaptable and research-driven academic experience for postgraduate students.

The revised curricula not only define key academic parameters such as eligibility criteria, programme learning outcomes, model schemes of study, and course learning outcomes but also establish degree award requirements. However, while these broad standards are set by HEC, universities will be responsible for designing detailed course syllabi, ensuring alignment with industry trends and research advancements.

The HEC has officially notified all universities to implement these revised standards at the earliest, reinforcing its commitment to fostering excellence in higher education and equipping graduates with relevant knowledge and skills for the evolving socio-economic landscape. An electronic copy of the updated curricula is available on HEC’s website, according to a press release.