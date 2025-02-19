Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Ibtisam shines as Lahore Blues thrash Quetta Region in National U-17 Cup

Our Staff Reporter
February 19, 2025
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  Lahore Region Blues triumphed over Quetta Region by a massive 198-run margin, continuing their perfect run in the National U-17 Cup. This third consecutive victory propelled Lahore to the top of the points table, reaffirming their status as one of the strongest teams in the competition. The star of the match was all-rounder Ibtisam Azhar, who scored unbeaten 50 runs and took 2 wickets to emerge as man of the match. Batting first, Lahore Blues scored 294/7 in 50 overs. Zain Tasleem contributed a well-made 53 runs. He was ably supported by Ibtisam Azhar, who made unbeaten 50. Other notable contributions came from Shafiullah Khan (45 runs) and Taj Muhammad (34*), helping Lahore reach a commanding total. For Quetta Region, Ibrar Ahmed claimed 3-63. In response, Quetta Region werebundled out for a paltry 96 runs in 29 overs, with Lahore’s bowlers dominating the proceedings. Ali Usman claimed 4-24, Abbas Khan 3-17 andIbtisam Azhar 2-18. For Quetta, Mihrajud Din struck unbeaten 31.

Our Staff Reporter

