IESCO crackdown on defaulters in full swing

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Electric Supply Company’s crackdown against power pilferers and defaulters is in full swing. In a recent crackdown, the company took significant action against individuals involved in power pilferage and unpaid electricity bills.

According to an IESCO spokesperson, a total of 4,708 people were fined over Rs 40 crore and 27 lakh for illegally stealing electricity. At the same time, police arrested 2,421 individuals across the region for their involvement in power theft. In addition to targeting theft, IESCO’s recovery teams have been working diligently to recover overdue payments from bill defaulters. The company successfully collected more than Rs 6.9 billion from customers who had failed to pay their electricity bills. As part of the recovery efforts, Islamabad Electric Supply Company disconnected several meters and transformers of those who had not paid their dues.

IESCO is calling on consumers to help in the fight against power pilferage by reporting any suspicious activities. People can report power theft to their local Sub-Divisional Officer or contact the IESCO helpline at 118.