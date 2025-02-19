IHC summons Adiala Jail superintendent over contempt plea

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday summoned the Adiala Jail superintendent over a contempt petition for failing to arrange a meeting between former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, despite court orders.

Acting Chief Justice Sarfaraz Dogar heard the plea filed by the PTI founder, with Faisal Chaudhry representing him in court. Chaudhry argued that the jail authorities had not complied with the court’s directive, preventing the couple from meeting.

"The jail superintendent assured on January 28 that he would follow the court’s order, yet the meeting did not take place," he stated.

The court directed the state counsel to ensure the meeting is arranged and adjourned the hearing until February 27.

It is noteworthy that Imran Khan had filed a contempt petition against the jail superintendent on February 8 for non-compliance with the court’s ruling.







