JI to launch campaign against IPPs after Ramazan: Hafiz Naeem

Peshawar - Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan’s central Amir, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, has announced plans to launch a campaign against the Independent Power Producers (IPPs) after Ramazan-ul-Mubarak.

While speaking at the “Meet the Press” program organized by the Peshawar Press Club on Tuesday, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman stated that IPPs are a major issue in the country, with significant impacts on the national economy and the lives of common people. He said the government, for unknown reasons, is unable to engage with the IPPs, adding that Pakistan would have benefited from a reduction in power tariffs.

“Jamaat-e-Islami is going to launch a major movement against the injustices of IPP owners after Ramazan and will compel the federal government to revise the anti-people and anti-state deal with the IPPs,” Hafiz Naeem announced.

The JI chief noted that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is currently badly affected by terrorism and condemned yesterday’s attack on a Kurram-bound convoy, calling it a severe failure of both the federal and provincial governments. Despite security checks and measures, such an unfortunate incident took place in the restive Kurram tribal district.

He stressed the need for all religious and political forces to unite for the cause of peace and stability, beyond any religious or political affiliations, and solely for the sake of humanity and the country.

“One of the major issues in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is that the Chief Minister and Governor of the same province are going in opposite directions,” the JI chief said, adding that it is essential to identify the roots of the unrest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He also stated that Pakistan has paid a huge price in the ongoing war against terrorism.

Hafiz Naeem also emphasized that Afghanistan’s soil should not be used against Pakistan and added that neither Pakistan nor Afghanistan would benefit from war between them; only enemies would gain from it. He called for meaningful dialogue with the neighbouring brotherly Islamic state of Afghanistan to restore sustainable peace in the region.

The JI Amir acknowledged the unmatched sacrifices made by the journalist community in the war against terrorism within the country. He also termed the government’s Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2025 (PECA) as unjust and a tool against the freedom of expression. He said that although action must be taken against fake and baseless news, it is completely unfair to make everyone a victim under the guise of the PECA Act.

Hafiz Naeem further said that politics, courts, and everything are being controlled by a few people. The rulers, while making legislation to prevent ‘fake’ news, are not addressing the issue of the fake parliament and puppets.

Commenting on the current education system, the JI chief questioned how many schools had been built under the National Action Plan.

He also pointed out that, according to a recently published report, about 3.9 million children are out of school in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa alone. He urged the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to prioritize education to prepare a generation and build a nation.