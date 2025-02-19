K-Electric seeks Rs4.95 per unit tariff cut for Karachi consumers

In a major relief for power consumers, K-Electric (KE) has filed a petition with the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) seeking a Rs4.95 per unit reduction in electricity tariffs under the monthly fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for December 2024.

KE’s proposed refund follows higher electricity rates charged in December, with the company planning to return approximately Rs4.94 billion to consumers. NEPRA has scheduled a public hearing on February 26 to review the request for a provisional negative FCA.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed the government’s commitment to lowering electricity tariffs for domestic and industrial consumers through power sector reforms. Chairing a review meeting in Islamabad, he expressed satisfaction with ongoing initiatives, highlighting savings from revised agreements with independent power producers (IPPs) and efforts to combat power theft.

The Prime Minister emphasized that reducing electricity prices remains a priority, ensuring affordable and sustainable power supply across the country.