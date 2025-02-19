KE seeks Nepra approval for Rs4.94/unit refund on December 2024 fuel charges

ISLAMABAD - K-Electric (KE) has sought the nod of National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) for the refund of Rs4.95/unit which was extra charged from Karachiites on December 2024. In a petition submitted to NEPRA, the KE has asked the permission of the regulator for the refund of Rs4.94/unit to the consumers on account of monthly fuel charge adjustment (FCA) for December 2024.

The NEPRA has scheduled a hearing for February 26, 2025, to consider the KE request for a provisional negative fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for December 2024, amounting to Rs4.94 billion. The adjustment, calculated based on an interim reference tariff from March 2023, also includes KE’s request for compensation of Rs5 billion in accumulated fuel costs from July to December 2024, related to power plant generation tariff determinations. The hearing will address the justification of KE’s requested FCA, its adherence to merit order in plant dispatch and power purchases, and the appropriateness of adjusting the accumulated fuel costs from the negative FCA.

If approved by the regulator, the adjustment will apply to all consumer categories except lifeline consumers, domestic consumers using up to 300 units, electric vehicle charging stations, prepaid electricity consumers of all categories, and agriculture consumers. However, the negative adjustment for the monthly fuel charges adjustment (FCA) will also apply to domestic consumers with Time of Use (ToU) meters, regardless of their consumption level. Notably, earlier on account of FCA for November 2024, the regulator had asked K-Electric to refund Rs1.23 per unit in February 2025 bills. For September FCA refund was Rs0.1758/unit and October’s Rs0.27/unit.