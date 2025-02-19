Kite flying banned in Islamabad, parents warned

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad district administration on Tuesday launched a comprehensive campaign to prohibit kite flying, citing safety concerns and potential public hazards. According to DC Office, to ensure compliance, announcements have been made in mosques across the city, urging citizens to refrain from the activity. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Memon, emphasized the dangers associated with kite flying, describing it as a “deadly sport” that has led to numerous accidents and injuries. He appealed to parents to support the administration’s efforts by preventing their children from flying kites. The administration has also warned that legal action will be taken against anyone including children, found violating the ban. Parents have been specifically asked to monitor their children and ensure they do not engage in this hazardous activity. The administration has urged citizens to cooperate and help eliminate this dangerous practice from the city. Meanwhile, A fire in the main hole linked to the 132 KV Cantt grid station caused power outages across multiple areas. The incident affected power supply on 14 feeders, with 10 feeders restored so far. Areas including Committee Chowk, Liaqat Bagh, Arya Mohalla and Mohanpura are still facing outages, said an IESCO spokesperson in a statement issued here.

IESCO operation teams are working to restore power as soon as possible.

The IESCO regretted the valued consumer for the inconvenience.