KP CM orders action to eliminate miscreants after Kurram attack

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa (KP) government on Tuesday decided to launch a full-fledged operation against mis­creants in various areas of Kurram, including Ochat and Mandori.

A high-level meet­ing on the situation in Kurram was chaired by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur here Tuesday. The meeting was at­tended by the Chief Sec­retary, Inspector Gener­al of Police, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), and other relevant of­ficials. According to the KP government spokes­person, officials briefed the CM about Monday’s incident of firing on relief goods’ convoy. Ali Amin Gandapur strongly con­demned the incidents of firing and loot-ing of vehicles carrying medicines and edible items. During the meeting, it was decided to eliminate miscreants from areas like Ochat and Mandori. Au-thorities have been directed to take indiscriminate and strict action against those involved in disturbing law and order in the region.