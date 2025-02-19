KP CM orders action to eliminate miscreants after Kurram attack

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government on Tuesday decided to launch a full-fledged operation against miscreants in various areas of Kurram, including Ochat and Mandori.
A high-level meeting on the situation in Kurram was chaired by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur here Tuesday. The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), and other relevant officials. According to the KP government spokesperson, officials briefed the CM about Monday’s incident of firing on relief goods’ convoy. Ali Amin Gandapur strongly condemned the incidents of firing and loot-ing of vehicles carrying medicines and edible items. During the meeting, it was decided to eliminate miscreants from areas like Ochat and Mandori. Au-thorities have been directed to take indiscriminate and strict action against those involved in disturbing law and order in the region.