Wednesday, February 19, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

KP CM orders action to eliminate miscreants after Kurram attack

KP CM orders action to eliminate miscreants after Kurram attack
Agencies
February 19, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar, National

PESHAWAR  -  The Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa (KP) government on Tuesday decided to launch a full-fledged operation against mis­creants in various areas of Kurram, including Ochat and Mandori.

A high-level meet­ing on the situation in Kurram was chaired by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur here Tuesday. The meeting was at­tended by the Chief Sec­retary, Inspector Gener­al of Police, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), and other relevant of­ficials. According to the KP government spokes­person, officials briefed the CM about Monday’s incident of firing on relief goods’ convoy. Ali Amin Gandapur strongly con­demned the incidents of firing and loot-ing of vehicles carrying medicines and edible items. During the meeting, it was decided to eliminate miscreants from areas like Ochat and Mandori.  Au-thorities have been directed to take indiscriminate and strict action against those involved in disturbing law and order in the region.

KP Health Dept launches ‘Big Catch-Up’ vaccination campaign

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1739949488.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025