KP CM vows strict action against sectarian elements

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has pledged to take firm action against those inciting sectarianism, ensuring they face legal consequences.

Speaking at an event, he highlighted that the Kurram conflict has persisted for 130 years, with both internal and external forces fueling unrest. He stressed that the issue is not a land dispute but a sectarian matter, with foreign entities investing to escalate tensions across Pakistan.

To enhance security, the provincial government has allocated Rs. 2 billion for surveillance cameras and strengthened border security measures. The chief minister also announced bounties on wanted terrorists.

Condemning a recent attack on a convoy, Gandapur emphasized that human life and peace are paramount, reaffirming his commitment to eradicating sectarian strife from its roots. He assured that those responsible will be held accountable.