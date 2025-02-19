KP government expands Peshawar BRT amid rising demand

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to extend Peshawar’s Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service to new areas to address increasing demand and traffic congestion.

During a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, officials approved new BRT routes, including Ring Road, Bara Road, and Khyber Road. To support the expansion, 72 new diesel-hybrid buses will be added to the fleet.

Civil work on the new routes is expected to be completed within six months, while the under-construction BRT plazas at Mall of Hayatabad and Dabgari are set for completion by the end of April.

Additionally, the government plans to build seven underpasses on Ring Road and University Road to improve traffic flow, with feasibility studies underway.

Plans are also in motion to introduce BRT-style services in divisional headquarters, including Mardan, Swat, Abbottabad, and Dera Ismail Khan.