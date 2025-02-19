KP govt focused on funding projects benefitting economy: Minister

Peshawar - The first consultative session on formulating the “Science and Technology Strategy of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa” was held here on Tuesday, organized by the ORIC University of Engineering & Technology Peshawar, in collaboration with the Directorate of Science and Technology, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Minister for Science and Technology of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Shafqat Ayaz, spoke to a large number of academic representatives from various public sector universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He stated that the provincial government is focused on funding large-scale projects with practical applications that directly benefit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s economy and have market demand. He emphasized the importance of applied research and collaboration between academia and industry to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and real-world applications.

Sajid Shah, Director General of the Directorate of Science and Technology (DoST), said that the Directorate is dedicated to promoting and developing science and technology across various sectors to drive the province’s economic growth. “We are bringing a comprehensive Science and Technology Policy through consultative sessions, which will take all stakeholders on board, including the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and the provincial government.”

Dr Nasru Minallah, Director of ORIC at UET Peshawar, gave a presentation on identifying key areas where universities could enhance their contribution, including curriculum development, entrepreneurship skills, and promoting direct liaison between professors and local industries. The session highlighted critical areas and frameworks where the S&T policy will focus on solutions to the province’s critical challenges related to governance and economic development.

The participants provided input for the frameworks, including climate change and the environment, law and order, energy, mines and minerals, agriculture, corruption prevention, livestock and fisheries, and water management. They also highlighted the need to include cutting-edge technologies such as nanotechnology, biotechnology, blockchain technology, IoT, robotics, quantum computing, big data, and data mining, where the government could extend funding and support to universities.

The speakers not only stressed the need for creating awareness among academia to suggest solutions but also unanimously called for the proper enforcement of the S&T policy.

At the end of the session, Prof Dr Laiq Hassan, Chairman of the Department of Computer Systems Engineering at UET Peshawar, presented a souvenir to the chief guest, Minister for Science and Technology of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Shafqat Ayaz, while Secretary BOASAR UET Peshawar, Prof Dr Farid Ullah Khan, presented a shield to Sajid Shah, DG S&T.

A large number of faculty members and ORIC officials from public sector universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were present at the event.