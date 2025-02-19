KP minister announces ‘Sasta Tandoor’ scheme

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Social Welfare, Syed Qasim Ali Shah, has announced the “Sasta Tandoor” scheme in line with the directives of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The minister said that the “Sasta Tandoor” scheme is a gift for the people of Peshawar, and its formal inauguration will take place soon. He further mentioned that soon, people from all districts and tehsils of the province will benefit from the “Sasta Tandoor.”

He added that the provincial government is taking strong measures to control inflation, and in the coming days, the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will experience a significant reduction in the cost of living as a result of these efforts.

The “Sasta Tandoor” scheme is a relief initiative for the people of the province.

Calling it another welfare initiative of the government, he said that the current government is focused solely on serving the people and aims to utilize all available resources for the welfare, well-being, and development of the public.