Wednesday, February 19, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Lahore Region Blues crush Quetta to maintain top spot in National U-15 Cup

Lahore Region Blues crush Quetta to maintain top spot in National U-15 Cup
Our Staff Reporter
February 19, 2025
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  Lahore Region Blues U-15 continued their dominant run in the National Under-15 Cup 2024-25, securing their third consecutive victory with a commanding 230-run win over Quetta Region. The emphatic triumph not only solidified their position at the top of the points table but also showcased their all-round superiority in the tournament. Batting first, Lahore Region Blues posted a mammoth total of 326/6 in 45 overs, courtesy of a scintillating century by Mahad Ali, who played a match-winning knock of 105 runs and earned the man of the match award. He was well-supported by Faizan Rasool (57), Azan Ali (48), Yaqoob Khan (39), and Shaharyar Bhatti (27), as Lahore’s batting lineup dismantled Quetta’s bowling attack. M Mudassir was the only Quetta bowler to make a notable impact, picking up 2-74. In response, Quetta Region crumbled under pressure, managing only 96 runs in 27.3 overs before being bowled out. Abubakar fought a lone battle with a gritty 39-run knock, but the rest of the batting lineup failed to put up any resistance against Lahore’s lethal bowling attack.

PSMA backs govt efforts to provide affordable sugar during Ramazan

Lahore’s bowlers were relentless, with Eman Tahir (3/15) and Muhammad Ihsan (3/16) leading the charge. Yaqoob Khan (2/1) and Sikandar Ali (2/25) also bowled well.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1739862984.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025