Lahore Region Blues crush Quetta to maintain top spot in National U-15 Cup

LAHORE - Lahore Region Blues U-15 continued their dominant run in the National Under-15 Cup 2024-25, securing their third consecutive victory with a commanding 230-run win over Quetta Region. The emphatic triumph not only solidified their position at the top of the points table but also showcased their all-round superiority in the tournament. Batting first, Lahore Region Blues posted a mammoth total of 326/6 in 45 overs, courtesy of a scintillating century by Mahad Ali, who played a match-winning knock of 105 runs and earned the man of the match award. He was well-supported by Faizan Rasool (57), Azan Ali (48), Yaqoob Khan (39), and Shaharyar Bhatti (27), as Lahore’s batting lineup dismantled Quetta’s bowling attack. M Mudassir was the only Quetta bowler to make a notable impact, picking up 2-74. In response, Quetta Region crumbled under pressure, managing only 96 runs in 27.3 overs before being bowled out. Abubakar fought a lone battle with a gritty 39-run knock, but the rest of the batting lineup failed to put up any resistance against Lahore’s lethal bowling attack.

Lahore’s bowlers were relentless, with Eman Tahir (3/15) and Muhammad Ihsan (3/16) leading the charge. Yaqoob Khan (2/1) and Sikandar Ali (2/25) also bowled well.