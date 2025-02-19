LHC remands back PTI workers’ bail cases to ATC

RAWALPINDI - The Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench on Tuesday remanded back the appeals of more than 150 PTI workers and leaders against the rejection of their petitions for bail in cases pertaining to violent protest on November 26, 2024 by the ATC. The bench comprising Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan and Justice Sadiq Mahmood Khurram, which heard the pleas, directed the Special Anti-Terrorism Court, Rawalpindi, to rehear the cases and cite the reasons in its decision in case of rejection of the bail petitions. PTI leaders Col (retd) Ajmal Sabir and Zaid Khaliq Kayani are among over 150 workers who had challenged the ATC’s decision of rejecting their bail pleas. High Court Rawalpindi Bench comprising Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan and Justice Sadiq Mahmood Khurram has remanded the petitions filed for bail of more than 150 workers, including two PTI leaders, named in the cases of violent protests by the PTI on Nov 26. According to the details, the bench has sent all the petitions back to the Special Anti-Terrorism Court, Rawalpindi, and directed that the petitions be re-heard and the reasons of bail rejections also be given.

The petitioners including 150 workers, Col (retd) Ajmal Sabir and Zaid Khaliq Kayani, had approached the High Court after the ATC rejected their bails.

After hearing the arguments of the lawyers of the parties on a total of more than 40 petitions, the bench has sent all the petitions back to the Anti-Terrorism Court, Rawalpindi and directed that a detailed decision be taken on the bails of the petitioners after a re-hearing and a decision based on technical reasons be taken.