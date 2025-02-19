LPC to host CT2025 events to highlight Pakistan’s positive image

LAHORE - The Lahore Press Club (LPC) has announced a series of events to promote Pakistan’s positive image during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. A grand reception will be hosted in honor of international journalists covering the tournament. Lahore Press Club Secretary Zahid Abid and Joint Secretary Imran Sheikh shared these details while addressing a consultative meeting held to coordinate between local and foreign journalists during the tournament. During the meeting, Secretary Zahid Abid assured full cooperation from the Lahore Press Club and instructed the formation of a Sports Committee through mutual consultation. Joint Secretary Imran Sheikh emphasized the importance of coordination with the PCB, ICC, Punjab government, and local administration to ensure smooth arrangements. The club’s Sports Committee will be tasked with managing these efforts. A Coordination Committee has been formed to oversee preparations for the Champions Trophy, with Zahid Abid appointed as Chairman and Imran Sheikh as Coordinator. The committee members include Muhammad Iqbal Harper, Asif Sohail, Azhar Masood, Rafiq Khan, Imran Sohail, Afzaal Talib (City Government), and Mujahid Sheikh (Security Affairs). Several senior sports journalists participated in the consultative meeting, including Sarfaraz Ahmed, Asif Sohail, Rafiq Khan, Azhar Masood, Muhammad Iqbal Harper, Muhammad Babar, Muhammad Qaiser Chauhan, Imran Sohail, Naeem Abbas, Azhar Kazmi, Parvez Altaf, Haji Nadeem, Syed Waqar Hussain, Sadaqat Mughal, Tariq Saeed, and Chiragh Baloch.

