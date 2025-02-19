Man dies due to lack of dog bite vaccine

MURIDKE/ OKARA - A man bitten by a dog 20 days ago died at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) Muridke due to the non-availability of the rabies vaccine. The deceased, identified as Amir Shahzad, was critically injured in the attack. Residents of the area complained that 14 people were bitten by dogs in a single day, but the THQ Hospital lacked the necessary vaccines to treat them. Locals further revealed that poison from the bite remained in the deceased’s body, affecting his mental state before his death. They urged authorities to take urgent action to address the growing number of dog bite cases. In another disturbing incident, a pet dog was shot dead while another was critically injured in village Mohammad Alir Buzdar, Mirpur Mathelo, Dherki. The dog owner, Qurban Leghari, alleged that a man named Sudhir opened fire on his pets without any reason. He stated that the dogs were kept for home security, and killing them was an act of cruelty. However, accused Sudhir claimed that several children in the area had been bitten by the dogs, yet no action was taken against the owner. Frustrated by inaction, he took matters into his own hands and shot the dogs. Police have registered a case against the accused, and further investigations are underway.

Four-year-old child brutally slaughtered by neighbour in Okara

A shocking incident of brutality took place in the Malkah Hans police precinct, where a four-year-old child was allegedly slaughtered by his neighbor. According to the channel report, the accused, identified as Hafeez, was arrested, while his wife, Asiya, managed to escape.

The horrific crime occurred in Mauza Mall, where the child was killed with a sharp-edged weapon. Crime scene investigators and forensic teams have collected evidence from the spot. District Police Officer (DPO) Javed Chadhar visited the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital to inspect the child’s body. He also met with the victim’s family, assuring them of swift justice. A special investigation team, led by SP Investigation, has been formed to arrest the fugitive accused. DPO Javed Chadhar emphasized that justice will be served on merit and the culprits will receive the harshest punishment possible.