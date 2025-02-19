Minister chairs meeting to review digitalization of KP Labour Dept

Peshawar - A review meeting on the digitalization of the provincial Labor Department was held on Tuesday, under the chairmanship of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour, Fazal Shakur Khan.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary of the Labour Department, Mian Adil Iqbal; the Secretary of the Workers Welfare Board Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Tufail; the Director of Labour; the Vice Commissioner of the Employees Social Security Institution (ESSI); and other concerned officers.

The minister was thoroughly briefed on the complete digitalization of the department. During the briefing, it was mentioned that factories and production units will be registered online with the department.

It was further explained that the paper-based process for factory registration has been completely eliminated, and factory or production unit owners will now submit their registration applications online.

The briefing also highlighted that all the shortcomings in the manual system had been addressed in the new online registration system.

The minister was also briefed on the digitalization of labour courts.

Regarding the Workers Welfare Board scholarships, it was mentioned that students will apply online for scholarships, and applications will be approved for those who meet the criteria. Ineligible applications will be rejected on the spot.

It was further explained that the allocation of quarters in labour colonies for workers has also been computerized, and data for workers registered with ESSI or EOBI will be entered online.

The briefing also included a detailed discussion on the digitalization of ESSI’s medical facilities and other services. Various proposals were considered during the meeting to further improve the digitalization process.

Speaking on the occasion, KP Minister Fazal Shakur Khan said that the digitalization of the Labour Department will eliminate all the shortcomings present in the manual system. He added that the digitized system will bring complete transparency to the Labour Department. He further stated that digitalization will ensure the timely disbursement of scholarship funds to eligible students.

The minister added that revolutionary reforms are being implemented for the welfare of workers, and with the digitalization of the department, almost all the issues faced by workers will be resolved. “The Labour Department will deliver its services more efficiently and effectively,” he concluded.