Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Minister presents Rs2.5m cheque to comedian Lucky Dear

Our Staff Reporter
February 19, 2025
LAHORE  -  Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari visited the home of stage actor Lucky Dear  and presented him a cheque of Rs2.5 million on behalf of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.  Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Punjab Shazia Rizwan and Director of Punjab Arts Council Muhammad Tanveer Majid accompanied the minister. Speaking on the occasion, Azma Bokhari stated that artists are a valuable national asset, bringing recognition to Pakistan on the global stage. She emphasised that Punjab’s theatres hold a unique cultural identity and the government’s mission is to transform these venues into true family entertainment hubs. Meanwhile, the minister conducted surprise inspections of Mehfil Theatre and Naz Theatre. She listened to concerns of  actors and assured them of the government’s full support. The minister also reviewed quality of food at theatre canteens and cafeterias, instructing management to uphold high hygiene and service standards. During her tour, she interacted with renowned stage actors Agha Majid and Zafri Khan.

Our Staff Reporter

