Mohsin Naqvi, Sindh govt applauded for Champions Trophy arrangements

LAHORE - The Karachi Basketball Association (KBA) and Firdous Ittihad Social & Welfare Sports Organization have urged the people of Karachi to fully cooperate with Sindh government institutions in maintaining peace, discipline, and a welcoming atmosphere during the ICC Champions Trophy matches in the city. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, under the leadership of Karachi Commissioner Syed Hasan Naqvi, has mobilized municipal agencies in an unprecedented manner to ensure smooth arrangements for this global tournament. Special appreciation was extended to DIGP Traffic Pir Muhammad Shah for his exceptional efforts in managing traffic during the event. KBBA President Ghulam Abbas Jamal Ch, Firdous Ittihad Secretary Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Sports Patron Khalid Jamil Shamsi, Shahida Parveen Kayani, and Sheikh Aqeel Ahmedpaid tribute to Federal Interior Minister and PCB Chairman for transforming National Bank Stadium Karachi into a world-class venue and ensuring that the city hosts multiple high-profile matches.

Meanwhile, Ghulam Muhammad Khan announced that after the Champions Trophy, a grand ceremony will be held in Karachi to honor and Murad Ali Shah, where they will be crowned with special awards. Additionally, Additional Secretary Home Affairs Muhammad Iqbal Memon and Commissioner Karachi Syed Hasan Naqvi will be awarded with Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Shaheed gold medals in recognition of their contributions.

Furthermore, on Tuesday, special prayers were offered in Aram Bagh Mosque and other mosques across the city, seeking blessings for the successful hosting of the ICC Champions Trophy in Karachi.