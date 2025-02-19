Moral depravity is on the rise in our society. As a nation, we have become increasingly prone to short tempers, stress, and depression in recent years. This is particularly concerning for our youth, on whom the future of the country depends. Whether due to a lack of job opportunities or inadequate educational infrastructure, our moral fabric is weakening daily, fostering a materialistic mindset devoid of empathy.

Political polarisation, sectarianism, and poverty are the primary causes of this decline. A stable and functional society is essential for the mental well-being of its citizens. If we fail to address this crisis, our collective sanity as a nation will be at risk.

Rather than placing sole blame on the government, we must take responsibility as individuals and as a society. Self-reflection, self-assessment, and active participation in discussions about morality are necessary steps. Through collective effort, we can heal and restore harmony to our society.

MUHAMMAD FAIZAN,

Lahore.