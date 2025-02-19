Muhammad Yar Walana appointed IHC registrar

ISLAMABAD - Acting Chief Justice of IHC Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar Tuesday appointed Muhammad Yar Walana as Registrar of the high court. The acting IHC Chief Justice appointed Walana a retired district and sessions judge of Punjab Judicial Services as Registrar on contract basis for a period of one year. Meanwhile, a single bench of IHC comprising Justice Muhammad Asif issued the stay order and directed the authorities to stop illegal commercial constructions in sector E-11 Children’s Park and restore it to its original condition. The IHC single bench conducted hearing of the petition against illegal constructions in E-11 Children’s Park. The petition was moved by the residents of E-11 against encroachment and illegal constructions. The petitioners who are residents of E-11 stated in the petition that they are aggrieved as CDA has converted land reserved for green area into a Housing/ Commercial Scheme. Their counsel Kashif Ali Malik Advocate appeared before the court and argued that a green area or public park cannot be converted into a commercial area.

He further said that armed men entered the park with heavy machinery and uprooted children’s swings, causing severe distress to the residents of E-11 and affecting their fundamental rights.

The lawyer informed the court that a senior judge of the Lahore High Court (LHC) is also among the victims. He added that despite bringing the matter to the notice of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), the authority failed to remove the illegal constructions and encroachments.

Malik also said that a law and order situation has been created in the area when attempt was made to stop the illegal constructions by the occupants.

After hearing arguments from the lawyer, the court issued orders to immediately stop the illegal constructions and also issued notices to the respondents.