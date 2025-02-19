Nawaz’s brother, daughter holding the fort today: Maryam

Punjab CM lashes out at Imran for writing letters to Army Chief from Adiala jail Says PTI founder handed over London tickets to his children but gave nail-studded sticks to children of nation.

NAROWAL - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday said that her father Nawaz Sharif brought Pakistan out of difficult times.

“Two years ago bad news was coming from everywhere but now good news is coming from everywhere except Adiala (jail),” she said without naming jailed Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan.

CM Maryam while addressing a public gathering in Narowal district also said that an attempt was made to overthrow the government of her father Nawaz Sharif. “But today, his brother is holding a government at the federal level and his daughter in Punjab,” she said. “I serve the people round-the-clock. I have attended the first public gathering in Narowal after becoming the Chief Minister,” he added. She further said that she was addressing the first public gathering after showing record performance in one year of the government.

“I have come to present the Punjab government’s one year performance to you, to repose your trust on the PML-N party.”

Talking about the letters written by Imran Khan and reportedly sent to Chief of Army Staff, She said, “Letter after letter is coming from Adiala Jail with a submission to save me for the sake of Allah. There is no injustice in the system of Allah Almighty. The federal and Punjab governments are serving the people round- the-clock.” She said the previous government created such a situation that they hoped that PML-N would not be able to govern. The opponents were waiting for the country to default and remarked that the country was going to become Sri Lanka. Earlier, news used to come that the country would default soon.”

She added, “The dollar had gone above 250, while inflation was two percent during Nawaz Sharif’s tenure and inflation went up to 38 percent. The price of electricity, which was cheap during Nawaz Sharif’s tenure, increased and load shedding started again. The stock market, which is at its peak today, was the same stock market that had plummeted. Nawaz Sharif during his tenure eliminated terrorism jointly with the Army. During the opponents’ tenure, friendly countries used to remain angry. Their blue-eyed indulged into massive loot and plunder.” Referring to Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi and her friend Farhat Shahzadi, Maryam said, “No work was done against bribery and for merit in the entire Punjab and bribes went to Gogi and Pinki.” CM Maryam also said, “Piles of dirt and garbage were seen accumulated in Lahore, Bahawalpur, Mianwali and Rahim Yar Khan. Where is that defaulting Pakistan? Where is 38 percent inflation, inflation has now come down to five percent today. The cost of ‘roti’ was Rs25 during the era of incompetents, now the price of ‘roti’ is only Rs12. There was talk of severe economic crisis but now the statistics show that the economy has taken off. Streets, neighbourhoods and roads and cities and provinces are being cleaned. Suthra Punjab program has cleaned the entire Narowal.”

She said, “I was surprised to see such a big public gathering in Narowal from a helicopter. It was being discovered that a pleasant change is coming among the people of Punjab and they are very happy. Under the ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’ program, the monthly installments will be equal to paying rent. Under ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’ program, we will provide loans to the people. 10,000 tractors have been given to the farmers at a subsidy of Rs. 10 lakh. Himmat cards are being given to 60,000 differently-abled people. Under the minority card, Rs. 10,500 will be given after every 3 months.”

She added, “1250 basic health centres in Punjab have been revamped and converted into Maryam Nawaz Health Clinics according to European standards. 250,000 patients are getting free medicine at their doorsteps. The projects of Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital and Sargodha Institute of Cardiology are being completed soon. Field hospitals are going to villages every day and providing treatment facilities to thousands of people. 30,000 talented students have received Honhaar scholarships and its number will be increased up to 50,000. I am bringing one lakh laptops for students soon.”

Punjab CM also said, “You handed over London tickets to your children and gave nail-studded sticks to the children of the nation. Your children are living a luxurious life and children of the nation were incited to indulge into vandalism and using abusive language,” she said while referring to former PM Imran Khan.

She said Nawaz Sharif used to say not to be misled by their lies and fraudulent manners. If it was their government, there would have been sit-ins, metro buses would be breaking down today. Seeing such a large number of people at the rally gives me immense pleasure. Two major roads have been built in Narowal.”

She added that the 36-km long Narowal-Shakargarh Road was completed in one year while 75-km long Muridke to Narowal road was completed in a short period of three months worth Rs15 billion.

We are going to build roads in Narowal for about 400-km long road costing Rs28 billion in near future. Circular road on Narowal road was also built up to 1-km at a cost of Rs1 billion. After a year, I have come before you not with mere slogans and promises, but by fulfilling all the promises. Thanks to Allah Almighty that it is now Nawaz Sharif’s government, she said.

The CM said that Shahbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz Sharif remain busy in serving the people day and night. “If today is better than yesterday, the coming tomorrow will hopefully better than today. I promise to the people that I will work day and night to service them. With hard work and dedication, I have improved lives of the people.” She said, “The people of Narowal have won my heart. I thank the people of Narowal for showing their love and affection to me. I extend my love and greetings to the daughters and sisters standing in the rally venue. I pray to Allah Almighty to enable me to bring further improvements among the lives of the people.”