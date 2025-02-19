Nawaz Sharif vows to prevent instability in Pakistan

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has stated that no one will be allowed to create instability in the country.

During a brief meeting with PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui, Nawaz emphasized the need for a peaceful and progressive society that offers young people ample opportunities.

He credited Pakistan’s return to stability to the dedicated efforts of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Reflecting on the previous government, Nawaz termed PTI’s tenure a "regressive period" and claimed that if the PML-N's policies from 2013 had continued, there would have been no need for IMF assistance.

He urged the public to expose elements that thrive on chaos, both within and outside parliament, stating that such individuals lack the capability to resolve issues through dialogue.