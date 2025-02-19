No road cutting without prior permission, warns Wahab

KARACHI - Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, has stated that no roads under the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) should be cut without prior approval. If it is necessary to cut roads for utility services, written permission must be obtained otherwise, legal action, including FIRs, will be taken against such institutions.

He expressed these views on Tuesday during a meeting with a delegation from Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) at his office.

The delegation was led by SSGC Deputy Managing Director Saeed Rizvi. Municipal Commissioner Afzal Zaidi, Director Coordination Ikhlaq Khan Yousafzai, and other relevant officials were also present on the occasion.

The Mayor Karachi emphasized that KMC alone has the right to charge road-cutting fees for 106 designated roads. If any institution pays this fee to any entity other than KMC, such as other departments or towns, they will be responsible for their actions. He further stated that KMC is responsible for the maintenance and repair of these 106 notified roads in Karachi.

He highlighted that KMC spends billions of rupees on the upkeep and development of these roads, but some institutions recklessly cut them without consideration. He specifically mentioned that if SSGC intends to install new pipelines or carry out repairs in areas like Korangi Town and PECHS, they must obtain written permission from KMC.

The Mayor Wahab asserted that no individual or institution can be allowed to cut roads without proper authorization. He stressed that all public service institutions should work in accordance with regulations and maintain communication to improve overall efficiency.

While he does not intend to hinder public services, he insisted on strict adherence to laws to prevent conflicts between institutions. He concluded by stating that the primary purpose of all public service institutions is to provide facilities to citizens, and KMC is fully prepared to cooperate.