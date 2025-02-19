Operation against encroachments underway in Vehari

Vehari - Under the directives of Deputy Commissioner Imarana Touqeer an indiscriminate operation against encroachments is underway in Vehari district.

Assistant Commissioner Ghazala Kanwal supervised the operation, and encroachments, shades, and boards were removed from Club Road. Assistant Commissioner Ghazala Kanwal, while monitoring the operation, stated that comprehensive measures are being taken to widen and beautify roads as per the Punjab Chief Minister’s directives. No leniency will be shown to those who re-encroach.