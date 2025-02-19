Pakistan Army clinch Fitness Challenge Pakistan title

LAHORE - The Pakistan Army emerged victorious in the third edition of the Fitness Challenge Pakistan, securing the top position with an impressive haul of 16 gold and six silver medals. The event, organized by Pakistan Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (PBBF), took place at Arena Hall, Qayyum Stadium, Peshawar, and followed the regulations of the International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation (IFBB). Olympian Sadaf Siddiqui and Havaldar Maqbool Ahmad led the Army’s charge, collectively earning six gold medals and playing a pivotal role in their team’s triumph. Teams from Pakistan Army, Police, Railways, HEC, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and Islamabad participated in the two-day event. KP finished as runners-up with two gold and five silver medals, while Police secured third place with two gold and one silver medal. Sadaf Siddiqui, competing in the masters’ category, dominated the competition by winning three gold medals in the singles, mixed doubles, and team fitness events. Similarly, international fitness competitor Havaldar Maqbool Ahmad showcased his versatility by claiming three gold medals in the men’s doubles, mixed doubles, and team fitness categories.