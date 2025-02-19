Pakistan can bridge gap between US, China: Bilawal

MUNICH, Germany - Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that Pakistan has the potential to act as a bridge between the United States and China. “Going forward we’d like to see ourselves as a country that can bridge that gap rather than sort of increase that division,” said Bilawal during an interview with German television on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Tuesday.

The PPP chief highlighted Pakistan’s longstanding role in fostering diplomatic ties between nations and stressed that some nations were taking advantage of the competitive situation between Washington and Beijing. “There are some countries who are profiting or benefiting from the fact that these two countries, the United States and China increasingly competitive but Pakistan has been in a different position,” he said.

He also expressed optimism about the prospects of improving ties with India, stating that peace with the rival country, or at the very least trade, was possible. Speaking about US President Donald Trump, Bilawal described him as a “dealmaker” and suggested that Pakistan could successfully engage with him.

Speaking about Pakistan’s security situation, Bilawal stressed the need for national consensus to combat terrorism, particularly following the new government in Kabul, which he claimed has led to a rise in terrorist incidents in Pakistan. He called for political stability and strategic policymaking to address the country’s growing challenges. Bilawal reaffirmed the PPP’s stance that all institutions must operate within their constitutional limits.