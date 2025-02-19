Pakistan, KSA agree to form joint committee for media production

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have agreed to form a common committee for joint production, including songs, films, and documentaries.

This agreement reached at a meeting between Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Saudi Minister for Media Salman bin Yousef Al-Dosari in Riyadh today.

Both the sides were unanimous to enhance cooperation in various fields, including exchange programs for journalists and training programs. Besides, the meeting discussed promoting relations and enhancing cooperation in the media sectors between the two countries. The two leaders stressed the need for working together to combat disinformation and propaganda.

Speaking on the occasion, Attaullah Tarar felicitated the Saudi Minister for holding the fourth edition of the Saudi Media Forum. He said Saudi Arabia is the second home to Pakistanis.

The Information Minister said close cooperation between the two countries would help promote peace and stability in the region. He said Pakistan is committed to strengthening relations in various fields, including support for Saudi Vision 2030. He said there exist golden opportunities for digital investment and technical cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Attaullah Tarar mentioned that the conference organized under the Saudi Media Forum is not just an event but an opportunity for the media from Pakistan and around the globe to explore new avenues of cooperation.

He acknowledged that under the patronage of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and the leadership of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia has surpassed the goals of Vision 2030. He said Saudi Arabia has become the center of activities in every sector under the Vision 2030.

Attaullah Tarar said brotherly relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are transforming into economic partnerships.

The Saudi Minister for Media said the next meeting of the Saudi-Pakistan Supreme Coordination Council will be held in Pakistan.

He acknowledged that a large number of Pakistanis are playing a significant role in the development of Saudi Arabia. H said it is priority of the Saudi Government to promote cooperation with Pakistan in all fields, including information.