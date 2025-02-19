Pakistan, Saudi Arabia call for full Gaza ceasefire implementation

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have called for the full implementation of the Gaza ceasefire, unhindered humanitarian aid to the besieged enclave, early reconstruction efforts, and progress toward a two-state solution to resolve the Middle East crisis.

The statement was issued by Pakistan’s Mission to the UN following a meeting between Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Saudi Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Eng. Waleed Abdul Karim El-Khereiji in New York.

The two leaders discussed the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza and the West Bank and highlighted the crucial role of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in addressing issues affecting the Muslim Ummah.

Senator Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong ties with Saudi Arabia and expressed Islamabad’s commitment to further strengthening bilateral economic and security cooperation. He also praised Saudi Arabia’s progress under the leadership of King Salman bin Abdul Aziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, acknowledging Riyadh’s role in promoting regional and global stability.

Recognizing their deep-rooted strategic and economic partnership, both sides reiterated their commitment to expanding trade, investment, and commercial cooperation, emphasizing the investment opportunities available in Pakistan.

The meeting reaffirmed Pakistan and Saudi Arabia’s shared resolve to strengthen their multifaceted partnership for mutual prosperity and regional stability.