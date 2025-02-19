PAS officers pay visit to Bahawalpur region, get briefing by DPO

Bahawalpur - Officers of the 52nd Specialized Training Program of Pakistan Administrative Services (PAS) made a study tour to Bahawalpur region. The delegation from Civil Services Academy Lahore included 60 members from 12 institutions. District Police Officer Bahawalpur Asad Sarfraz Khan gave a detailed briefing on the modern services of Punjab Police and the steps taken to control crime. The participants were also informed about the public service delivery projects, specialized forces and operational procedures of Punjab Police. Details were provided about the challenges faced by the police and the ongoing steps to eliminate crime and the successes achieved.

IT-based policing is being promoted to provide better services to the citizens, establish law and order and eradicate crime. Probationary officers also visited Police Khidmat Markaz and Cantt Police Station.

In this regard all police stations and police offices of Bahawalpur region have been completely digitalized with the help of modern software, said DPO Asad Sarfaraz Khan.

At the end of the visit, souvenirs were also exchanged between DPO Bahawalpur and the head of the delegation.