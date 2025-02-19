Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Past in Perspective

“The Rosetta Stone is to language what the telescope is to astronomy.” –Richard Parkinson

Past in Perspective
February 19, 2025
The Rosetta Stone, discovered in 1799 in Egypt, became a key to deciphering ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs. This stone slab features inscriptions in three scripts: Greek, Demotic, and Egyptian hieroglyphs. By comparing the known Greek text with the Egyptian inscriptions, scholars such as Jean-François Champollion were able to unlock the mystery of hieroglyphic writing. The Rosetta Stone represents a significant breakthrough in Egyptology, allowing the translation of countless ancient texts and revealing insights into the rich history, culture, and beliefs of ancient Egypt.

