PJBF delegation discusses bilateral trade engagements with commerce minister

ISLAMABAD - A delegation from Pakistan Japan Business Forum (PJBF) Tuesday met the Federal Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan at Ministry of Commerce. The delegation was led by the Chairman PJBF Murtaza Y Mandviwalla. The delegation apprised the commerce minister about its working and shared views regarding early holding of next Japan-Pakistan Joint Business Dialogue. PJBF leadership assured the minister of their cooperation and full support during the next Joint Government Business Dialogue. The chairman PJBF also informed about the forum’s plan to hold B2B meetings alongside the next Joint Dialogue. Commerce Minister Jam Kamal welcomed the initiatives elaborated by the PJBF and assured of the government’s commitment to increase bilateral engagement with Japan. The minister stressed the important role the business community has to play in bilateral ties. The delegation was apprised of the forthcoming 1st FoodAg Manufacturing Expo to be held in Lahore. Both sides agreed that the bilateral ties may be taken deeper and beyond the investment in automobile sector only.

PJBF invited the minister to share the measures being taken by Government of Pakistan to develop various sectors and increase exports.