PM desires strong Pak-US ties

MATEEN HAIDER
February 19, 2025
ISLAMABAD  - US Chargé d’Affaires based in Islamabad, Ms. Natalie Baker, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Tuesday. While recalling the decades long history of close cooperation between the two countries, the Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong desire to work closely with the Trump Administration to further strengthen bilateral ties. The Prime Minister emphasized the need to enhance trade, as well as cooperation in the areas of information technology, agriculture, health, education, and energy, among other areas of mutual interest.  He also stressed upon the need for both countries to continue their close cooperation in the counter-terrorism domain, in particular, to deal with the threat posed by Daesh and Fitna Al Khawaraj (FAK). The US diplomat thanked the Prime Minister for receiving her and said that the new Administration would work with Pakistan in pursuit of common objectives to strengthen the bilateral relationship.

MATEEN HAIDER

