PM Shehbaz, CJP Yahya Afridi discuss justice reforms, economic challenges

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi at the Chief Justice House in Islamabad today.

The Prime Minister congratulated the Chief Justice on assuming his responsibilities and expressed good wishes.

The Prime Minister appreciated the Chief Justice's initiative to visit remote areas of South Punjab, Interior Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and to consult with all stakeholders for effective and timely delivery of justice in the country.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister also discussed country's economic situation as well as economic and security challenges.

Apprising the Chief Justice of the long-pending tax disputes in various courts, the Prime Minister requested the top judge to ensure timely decisions on these cases based on merit.

The Chief Justice asked the Prime Minister for suggestions to improve the justice system.

On this occasion, Chief Justice Yahya Afridi welcomed the prime Minister's discussion on improving the justice system.

The Prime Minister assured the Chief Justice of accelerating effective measures regarding missing persons.

The meeting was also attended by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan, Supreme Court Registrar Muhammad Salim Khan, and Secretary Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan Tanzeela Sabahat.