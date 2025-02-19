PM Shehbaz urges stronger ties in meeting with Bahraini delegation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met an 11-member Bahraini parliamentary delegation led by the Speaker of the Council of Representatives, Ahmed bin Salman Al-Musallam, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Bahrain.

During the meeting, the prime minister conveyed his best wishes to Bahrain’s King, His Majesty Hamad bin Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa, and emphasized the deep-rooted fraternal ties between the two nations, built on shared faith, history, and cultural heritage.

Highlighting the significance of parliamentary exchanges, PM Shehbaz noted that such interactions play a crucial role in further enhancing people-to-people connections and strengthening bilateral cooperation.

He invited Bahraini investors to explore opportunities in Pakistan and acknowledged the significant contributions of the Pakistani diaspora in Bahrain across various sectors.

The prime minister also stressed the need to boost the existing trade volume between the two countries and urged Pakistan, Bahrain, and the wider Muslim world to intensify efforts in supporting Palestinians in Gaza.

The meeting was attended by National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Special Assistant to the PM Tariq Fatemi, and senior government officials.