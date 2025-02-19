PML-N president, CM meet PA members from S. Punjab

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Mian Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed optimism about an economic recovery citing a reduction in the policy rate and growing confidence of the business community in the current system. Speaking to assembly members alongside Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the PML-M president said that after a period of economic hardship, inflation had eased, and further relief for the public was expected as prices continued to stabilize. During the meeting, Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz engaged with MPAs from Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Rajanpur, and Dera Ghazi Khan to discuss public welfare initiatives and political strategies in their constituencies. Highlighting the economic progress, Nawaz Sharif stated that the reduction in the policy rate had revived business confidence, leading to a resurgence in construction activity. He added that international financial institutions had acknowledged the efforts of former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in steering the economy toward stability. Taking aim at political opponents, Nawaz Sharif remarked that time had proven their lack of vision. Without naming anyone, Sharif accused his political rivals of engaging in negativity, personal attacks, and divisive rhetoric. He emphasized that the PML-N had a proven track record of service in political, defense, and development sectors. “Had the momentum of progress not been disrupted, Pakistan would have been far ahead in the region, and the people would not have endured such difficulties,” he said.Addressing party MPAs, CM Maryam Nawaz stated that the trust placed in her by the leadership, the party, and the people of Punjab was a significant responsibility. She acknowledged the challenge of upholding the high standards of public service set by Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif. The assembly members lauded Nawaz Sharif for consistently restoring hope during challenging times, describing him and Shahbaz Sharif as symbols of patriotism who prioritized national interest over political gains.

They also praised Maryam Nawaz for her rising popularity, particularly among women and youth, and for her dedicated efforts in the agricultural sector.

The lawmakers expressed their gratitude to the Punjab chief minister for meeting them and reaffirmed their commitment to advancing PML-N’s development agenda across the province.

Senior party leaders Senator Pervez Rashid, Rana Sanaullah, Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Rashid Nasrullah were also present in the meeting. Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channer, Provincial Minister for Irrigation Muhammad Kazim Pirzada, Chaudhry Khalid Mahmood Jagga, Sahibzada M. Ghazin Abbasi, Malik Khalid Mahmood Warren, Mian Muhammad Shoaib Owaisi, Chaudhry Mahmood Ahmed, Muhammad Ajmal Khan Chandia, Aun Hameed Dogar, Sibtain Raza Bukhari, Nawab Khan Gopang were among those who met.

Provincial Minister for Mines & Minerals Sher Ali Gorchani, Ghulam Asghar Khan Gormani, Salehuddin Khan Khosa, Hanif Khan Pitafi, Muhammad Qadir Khan Leghari, Sardar Ali Ahmed Khan Leghari, Muhammad Ahmed Khan Leghari, Sher Afghan Gorchani, Pervez Iqbal Gorchani, Abdul Aziz Khan Dareshk and Khizr Hussain Mazari also attended the meeting.